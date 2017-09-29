Debenhams Meadowhall are looking for more than 100 Sheffield staff for Christmas work

If you're looking for a bit of extra work, and money, over Christmas then Debenhams could have just the answer.

The historic department store employs thousands of people across its 260 stores worldwide.

Christmas is a particularly busy time for the store, especially in Meadowhall, and Debenhams have now put out a call for workers.

Debenhams has announced that it is on the hunt for up to 141 new members of staff to work in its Meadowhall store over the Christmas period.

Successful applicants will be working on the sales floor, helping with customer service as the big day arrives.

Workers will start mid-November and will work until the beginning of January, covering key events such as Black Friday, 'Christmas Spectacular' and Boxing Day sales.

Chris Claxton at Debenhams Meadowhall, said: “Christmas is our busiest time of year. We begin planning months before the festivities start to make sure we deliver the high level of service that consumers expect from Debenhams.

“Our colleagues in Meadowhall are part of what makes Debenhams a great place to shop for our customers.

"They help bring the Christmas spirit alive so we are really keen to hear from anyone who wants to join a great team, has a strong ‘can-do’ approach and is eager to learn the ropes.

"Many colleagues who join us during this time stay on as permanent members of the team, so it’s a great time to apply.”

More information on vacancies and how to apply can be found on www.debenhams-careers.com and candidates can sign up for job alerts via the website to receive details of vacancies.

Candidates can also text JOBS to 81066 to receive an immediate link to apply for roles.