Dealers jailed after swallowing and passing drugs through digestive systems

Two drug dealers had to pass more than 200 wraps of heroin and crack cocaine through their digestional tracts after they had swallowed the drugs and refused “intimate searches” by police.

Derby Crown Court recently heard how Hakeem Blackwood passed 185 wraps of crack cocaine and heroin while Fabio Mane passed a further 24.

Pictured is convicted drug dealer Fabio Mane, of Lakes Road, Witton, Birmingham.

Officers arrested the pair, who are both 22, following a drugs raid at a house on Rufford Close, Chesterfield, on the afternoon on August 18.

Now they are both behind bars after admitting to their crimes.

Sarah Slater, prosecuting, said the pair were inside the house when drugs paraphernalia, two knives, which carried their fingerprints, mobile phones and £666 in cash were seized.

She said: “Both the defendants refused intimate searches so the police waited for the exhibits to be passed.

Pictured is Derby Crown Court.

“When they were, Fabio Mane passed 14 wraps of heroin and 10 wraps of crack cocaine but Mr Blackwood passed far more than that.

“In total there were 185 wraps – 133 of crack cocaine and 52 containing heroin.”

Miss Slater said Blackwood, of Marsh Hill, Erdington, Birmingham, answered “no comment” to the questions he was asked while Mane said he had met his co-defendant the same day and travelled to Derbyshire with him.

But each of them later pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to supply the two class A drugs.

She said both have previous convictions but nothing that related to drug dealing.

Judge Jonathan Bennett asked Sonal Ahya, for Blackwood: “He’s a Birmingham lad, what was he doing coming to Derbyshire that day?”

She replied: “He was delivering drugs. He began using in January of this year and rapidly became addicted.

“He was offered an enterprise to sell drugs to pay off his debt and agreed.

“He kept his drug use from his family who remain very supportive of him.

“He comes from a respected and law-abiding family.”

The court was told how Mane, of Lakes Road, Witton, Birmingham, was a Portuguese national who has been in the UK since the age of eight.

Stephen Gosnall, mitigating, said: “He does not put forward any excuse for what he has done.

“He’s an intelligent young man who did what he did and got caught.”

Judge Bennett jailed both men for three years telling them: “You both have Birmingham addresses and on that day in question you travelled to Derbyshire and ended up at an address in Chesterfield where you were found to be in possession of drugs paraphernalia, weapons, cash and mobile phones.

“At the police station you were both offered intimate searches and ultimately drugs were found secreted.

“Mr Blackwood, recovered from you were 185 wraps worth £1,850 if sold on the streets and on you, Mr Mane, were 24 wraps, worth £240.”