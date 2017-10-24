Deadline looms for secondary school applications in Sheffield

Council leaders in Sheffield are urging families applying for their child’s secondary school to make sure they fill in their application forms before the closing date.

Parents have until October 31 to fill in an application and are being encouraged to make sure they fill in all three preferences in order to keep their options open.

Education bosses said putting down three preferences does not reduce the chance of them getting their preferred option, but does provide alternatives should their preferred school be oversubscribed.

Families are also encouraged to name their catchment school as one of their preferences as places cannot be reserved for catchment pupils if they have not included it on their application.

Parents will discover the outcomes of their secondary school application on March 1, 2018.

This year is the first year parents can apply to the city’s new secondary schools - Astrea Academy, in Burngreave and Mercia Academy, on the Bannerdale site, in Carterknowle Road. Oasis Academy Don Valley, built on the old Don Valley Stadium site, will also offer year seven places for the first time from September 2018.

Coun Jackie Drayton, cabinet member for children, young people and families said: “All families deserve great schools close to where they live.

"With birth rates rising we are seeing an increase in pressure on school places. This is why we have built two schools, one in the north east and one in the south west of the city, and planned for additional year seven places at Oasis Academy Don Valley.

“I would encourage all parents and carers to fill in their application form for a school place as soon as possible and most importantly please fill in all three preferences.

"If families need help with the form they should contact 0114 273 5790 or email ed-admissions@sheffield.gov.uk ”