Deadline day for bids to develop former ski village site in Sheffield

Developers interested in taking over the former ski village site in Sheffield have until today to submit their bids.

Council chiefs want the Parkwood Springs site to be developed as a leisure facility as part of the drive for Sheffield to known as 'the outdoor city'.

The ski village was once Europe's largest artificial ski resort and attracted 180,000 visitors a year.

It was built in 1988 at a cost of £2.5 million and boasted ski slopes, a ski shop, bar, restaurant, ten pin bowling alley, quad biking and laser tag.

The complex was destroyed in an arson attack in April 2012 and has been plagued by fly tipping, vandalism and other arson attacks ever since.

Council chiefs will examine the proposals for developing the site once all the bids are submitted before the close of play today.

They want Sheffield branded as 'the outdoor city' - the UK’s leading destination for people seeking outdoor adventure, city culture and rural escapes.