Daughter's plea to find out about Doncaster dad who died in 1982

A woman has launched an appeal to find out more information about her dad who died in Doncaster in the early 1980s.

Sara Hampson‎, from Runcorn, has taken to Facebook to find out more about her dad Clive Holmes who she says lived in Doncaster until he passed away on his birthday in 1982.

She said: "Do you know anything about him? He was my dad.

"He lived in Doncaster until he passed away on his birthday 1982.

"He possibly lived with his mum some years prior to that - we knew her as Helen Holmes or Nanny Holmes to me and my sister Suzanne.

"Nan lived in Scarborough at some point also. Not sure if my dad met someone else.

"I was very little when my mum and dad divorced. Although my mum has told me lots about him I just wondered if anyone knew of him."

Sara can be contacted through Facebook.