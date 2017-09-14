Date set for Sheffield Council by-election

Have your say

A by-election to find a new Sheffield councillor will be held next month.

Residents of the Beighton ward will go to the polls on October 12 to replace Labour's Helen Mirfin-Boukouris, who stepped down to focus on her PhD.

Candidates have until 4pm tomorrow to get their nomination papers in.

Whoever is elected will join Labour's Chris Rosling-Josephs and Ian Saunders in representing the ward.

Labour have put forward Sophie Wilson.