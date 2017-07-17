Search

Dash cam footage of crash in Sheffield goes viral

A car crash was captured on a dash cam in Sheffield

A car crash was captured on a dash cam in Sheffield

0
Have your say

Dash cam footage of a crash in Sheffield has gone viral after it was posted on You Tube.

The footage shows a red mini losing control as it turned right outside the Wadsley Jack pub in Rural Lane, Wadsley, onto Laird Road.

A dashboard camera captured the car swerving as it drove down Laird Road before crashing into a parked car.

The footage shows a pedestrian at the junction at the same time as the crash, which happened on May 26.

The footage, available on You Tube, has been viewed over 8,700 times.

Back to the top of the page