Dash cam footage of crash in Sheffield goes viral

Dash cam footage of a crash in Sheffield has gone viral after it was posted on You Tube.

The footage shows a red mini losing control as it turned right outside the Wadsley Jack pub in Rural Lane, Wadsley, onto Laird Road.

A dashboard camera captured the car swerving as it drove down Laird Road before crashing into a parked car.

The footage shows a pedestrian at the junction at the same time as the crash, which happened on May 26.

The footage, available on You Tube, has been viewed over 8,700 times.