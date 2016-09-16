Darts champions Dennis Priestley and Eric Bristow set for Doncaster pub showdown

Darts aces Dennis Priestley and Eric Bristow are all set for a showdown on the board at a Doncaster pub.

The pair have announced they will join forces for an event at Doncaster's Urban Bar next week when they will take part in an evening of arrows, entertaining customers and taking on regulars at a few games of darts.

Dennis, who hails from Mexborough, won the World Championship in both 1991 and 1995 while Bristow, known as The Crafty Cockney, was a five time world champion.

Tickets for the event at the Cleveland Street pub on September 21 are priced at £10 and are available now from the bar.