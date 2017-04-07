'Dangerous driver' who drove wrong way up Sheffield road is spared jail

A 22-year-old 'dangerous driver,' who crashed into bushes and drove the wrong way down a Sheffield street in a bid to evade police, has been spared jail.

Sheffield Crown Court was told how in the early hours of January 10 this year Reace Collins refused to stop for police, prompting an 18-minute chase through the Catch Bar Lane area of Hillsborough, Sheffield.

Prosecuting, Neil Coxon, told the court: "The defendant was travelling at speeds of between 30 and 60 miles an hour in a 30 mile an hour zone.

"Mr Collins drove up the curb, he drove down the wrong side of the road, he crashed into some bushes."

Mr Coxon told the court that when the chase ended, Collins, of Deer Park Close, Stannington fled the scene on foot but was caught by police a short time after.

When Collins was searched on arrest, he was found to be in possession of a small amount of the Class B drug cannabis, which he told officers was for his own personal use.

He was found to not hold a full driving license and was not insured to drive the vehicle he was using, the court heard.

Collins was later charged with dangerous driving, driving without a license, using a vehicle without insurance and possession of a class B drug all of which he admitted to at an earlier hearing.

Defending, Andrew Swaby, asked His Honour Robert Moore to take Collins' early guilty plea into consideration, when imposing the sentence.

His Honour Robert Moore sentenced Collins to 20 weeks in prison, suspended for one year, and ordered him to complete a 35 day rehabilitation order as well as 50 hours of unpaid work.

Collins was also given a six week curfew.