Dancing policeman steals the show at the St Leger Festival in South Yorkshire

This is the moment a dancing police officer stole the show with his dance moves - right in the middle of the St Ledger Festival.

The police officer delighted festival-goers at the racing festival in Doncaster with his moves, where he was on duty yesterday.

Dancing Policeman

In the video, posted by SYP Specials, the officer can be seen strutting to a cover of Robin Thicke's 'Blurred Lines' in front of cheering revellers.

The singer even changes the lyrics of the popular song, saying: "You're the hottest cop in this place."

In the video, the policeman dances along to the song before taking off his helmet and using it as a dancing prop in front of the cheering crowd.

A man in a cream suit then decides to get involved and embraces the officer for a hug before joining him for a waltz and a spin.

The brilliant video was shared by SYP Specials on Twitter as well as South Yorkshire Police who said: "No blurred lines here. Our man's got the moves!"