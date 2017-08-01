Daisy donations for St Luke’s Hospice

A Sheffield woman has shared memories of the mum she lost to lung cancer, to help raise funds for St Luke’s Hospice.

Jess Hilman was one of a number of family members who attended the recent Celebration of Life garden party event, hosted by St Luke’s Hospice, to share memories and stories of loved ones.

Attendants made donations for ‘daisies’ which were then displayed on a daisy chain at the party.

Jess explained it was a wonderful way of celebrating all the things that made her mum’s life special, rather than simply mourning her loss.

Jess said: “I didn’t really know what St Luke’s was about and like many people, I just shied away from stuff I didn’t want to know about - but then mum became ill with lung cancer.

“The cancer spread first to her bones, then her nervous system and dad became her sole carer - he did everything for her, staying awake for when she needed him. But when she collapsed at home, we knew it had become too much – and that’s when St Luke’s came into our lives.

“Dad, my brother, my little girls Eve and Ruby were all taken care of at St Luke’s during the last two weeks of Mum’s life. I thought they’d just make Mum comfortable, but they kept saying: ‘We’re here for you as well!

“Towards the end, Mum couldn’t see any more, but she could hear so the nurses put a bird feeder outside mum’s window, and on the telly we set the channel to birdsong. Just having the birds, as if she were at home, was so special, so personal.

“The daisies we received after the event are the perfect reminder of my mum.”