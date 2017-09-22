Dad’s charity run for brave son, Arlo

Arlo Strutt was just one day old when he had to be rushed by ambulance to Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

He had arrived into the world weighing a healthy 8lb 2oz, but within hours, his elated first-time parents - Shelly and Craig - were faced with the very real possibility that they might lose him.

Arlo had begun vomiting green mucus and, as his condition deteriorated, doctors on the Neo-Natal Surgical Unit diagnosed Hirschsprung’s disease - a bowel condition Arlo will have to contend with for the rest of his life.

“It was a horrendous and traumatic first six weeks of our baby’s life,” said dad, Craig,

“Everything went on hold. But the Children’s Hospital was incredible. The doctors basically saved his life and explained everything to us about Hirschsprung’s Disease, a lack of nerve cells in the bowel that can lead to blockages and toxicity.

“There’s no cure for Arlo’s condition; it has to be carefully managed by diet and medication and we have to watch for his belly bloating and vomiting, signs of a blockage.”

And now, Craig has decided he wanted to thank Sheffield Children’s Hospital by signing up to run the Sheffield 10k this weekend, with The Children’s Hospital Charity’s Team Theo. He’s even persuaded his younger brother Alex, a student at Sheffield Hallam, to join him.

Craig added: “This is a way of saying thank you for the care and kindness we were shown, in particular during our stay at Treetop House, accommodation provided for families while their children are being treated.”