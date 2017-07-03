Dad creates incredible pictures by blending together past and present images of Sheffield

A Sheffield dad has created a series of incredible pictures documenting how different areas across the city have developed over the years.

Richard Ramsden, 44, from Woodseats, has produced a number of pictures which combine past and present images of Sheffield landmarks and areas.

The Big Tree pub on Chesterfield Road - Picture: Richard Ramsden

The spectacular images blend modern shots of Sheffield with earlier black and white images, usually from the 1990's.

The pictures merge seamlessly and reveal just how much, or how little, different areas of Sheffield have changed over the years.

A number of the pictures focus on the Woodseats area, including Linscott Road, the Chantrey Arms, Abbey Pub and the Big Tree Pub.

However, the father-of-three has also produced an incredible picture of West Street in Sheffield, showing the aftermath of the Blitz blended with a modern day shot.

Norton Lees Road - Picture: Richard Ramsden

The images have received a huge amount of praise on social media but Richard admitted that he mainly produces the pictures for his own enjoyment and interest.

He said: "It came about as I've got an interest in local history. I just like those kind of old photographs and I play around on Photoshop with family photos.

"I saw someone doing similar to this. They were holding up a modern day view of the street and then next to it a picture of after it was bombed.

"That planted the idea in my head. It's something I enjoy doing and people seem to find them enjoyable.

Linscott Road - Picture: Richard Ramsden

"In a lot of the pictures not a lot has changed in terms of the building but then in Norton or Woodseats they might have someone in from the 1900's."

Richard revealed that it usually proves more difficult finding a more modern picture of Sheffield compared to an older picture to merge it with.

Despite a huge interest from Sheffield residents in his pictures, Richard said he had no interest in making money from them and added he was just happy they were so appreciated.

He said: "There's something a bit magical about the old pictures. I'm a bit of a geek when it comes to things like this but it's been nice seeing the response to them.

Chantrey Arms Pub Woodseats - Picture: Richard Ramsden

"I just want to do as many as I can and keep on doing it. I might start a website with the pictures but I don't want to reinvent the wheel."