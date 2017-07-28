Cyclist's bike left 'mangled underneath a car' after early morning Sheffield crash

Have your say

A cyclist was injured this morning after being hit by a car in Sheffield.

Police were called to Retford Road at around 6.40am after a Black Peugeot 207 crashed into a cyclist.

Eye-witness reported seeing the bike 'mangled and crushed underneath the car'.

The road was closed by police at the junction with Rotherham Road and Handsworth Road but has since reopened.

The cyclist sustained minor injuries in the crash.