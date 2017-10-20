Cyclist’s 100 mile charity challenge in memory of friend’s wife

A keen cyclist has travelled on his bike for over 100 miles to raise funds for charity in memory of his friend’s wife.

Michael Lord, from Rotherham, took on the Blackpool Night Ride twice earlier this month to raise as much money as possible for the British Heart Foundation (BHF) in memory of Kate Lintin.

Kate, who was the wife of Michael’s childhood friend Andy, died of a heart attach in February,

Andy said: “Losing Kate is indescribable; our lives will never be the same. For her to be taken away so quickly and out of the blue has been difficult to come to terms with.”

Around 31,500 people in Rotherham and 160,000 people in South Yorkshire, are living with heart and circulatory disease, but the BHF is committed to funding half a billion pounds of research across the UK by 2020 to help beat heart disease.

Determined to make as much money as possible, Michael cycled the Night Ride route twice, covering 100 miles before sunrise. As people made their way to the start line at the Trafford Centre, Manchester, to begin the ride at midnight, Michael set off by bike from the finish line in Blackpool, before returning back to Blackpool seven hours later.

He said: “I have never ridden at night before, but I really wanted to do something in memory of my friend Andy’s wife, Kate. They were such a great, happy couple and young family. The research the BHF do is essential and to be able to contribute to that research is something I’m really proud to do.”

If you would like to support Michael, please visit www.justgiving.com/Michael-Lord8 site.