Cyclist calls for better repairs to 'dangerous' potholes near Sheffield tram tracks

A Sheffield cyclist says 'bodge job' repairs on potholes near tram tracks are putting lives at risk.

Graham Storey was riding through Hillsborough when he hit a 'dangerous' hole on the Hillsborough Corner junction between Holme Lane and Bradfield Road.

Some of the holes in the road by the tracks.

The 76-year-old said he 'just' managed to stay on his bike. But it is an older model with the gear lever on the frame, and had he been changing gears at the time of impact, Mr Storey said he could have fallen off.

Campaign group Cycle Sheffield recently revealed almost 500 accidents on tram tracks had been reported to them since January 2015, and Mr Storey said he could have been 'just another victim' had the accident been worse.

But he was disappointed by both the response from Supertram and the temporary repairs which, he said, were not good enough.

"I spoke to the person in charge of tram track repair," said Mr Storey.

"He said they had difficulty in scheduling the work to do a permanent job when the tram system is closed down.

"I appreciated the point he made and suggested some tarmac could easily be put in as a temporary measure at any time when the trams were closed down as these pot holes were dangerous."

A week passed and nothing was done, so Mr Storey contacted The Star.

He said: "Supertram have now, over a month later, just got round to putting a few shovels full of tarmac into these potholes.

"They have done a bodge job of only putting some tarmac in some of the holes of which these are already sinking.

"Other numerous dangerous potholes in the immediate vicinity have been completely ignored."

Mr Storey added: "It seems strange to me that having spent millions of pounds recently putting in new track that it is now breaking up and dangerous in such a short time."

A spokesman for Supertram said safety was always the first priority and there was a 'continuous' programme of repairs across the network.

They added: "We act quickly to carry out temporary repairs to any concrete defects, often within the hour, to make them safe before scheduling a full repair as soon after as possible.

"Repairs are assessed and prioritised dependent on their level of severity, their location and how easily they can be accessed with or without a road closure being required.

"Over the last year we have introduced a new inspection regime to alert our engineers to defects even more quickly and have increased the number of people working within our engineering department who make these repairs.

"We are also working with partners to explore alternative products that will help to make repairs easier and longer lasting."