Cult comedy The League of Gentlemen is returning to TV - and will be filmed in Peak District

Cult comedy classic The League Of Gentleman is returning to TV screens later this year - and the episodes will be filmed in the Peak District.

Three special episodes have been commissioned by the BBC to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the series' first appearance on radio - and the stars of the show are set to return to the Peak village used for the original series.

Hadfield in Derbyshire was turned into Royston Vasey in the show and was home to a colourful cast of weird and wonderful characters, played by Mark Gatiss, Steve Pemberton, Reece Shearsmith and Jeremy Dyson.

The village - just outside Glossop - is still a magnet for fans of the comedy series which was one the BBC's biggest hits and ran for three series.

The specials are commissioned by Patrick Holland and Shane Allen, Controller BBC Comedy, and they will be produced by BBC Studios. Executive producer is Jon Plowman, the producer is Adam Tandy, and the director is Steve Bendelack.

The series introduced the nation to a set of bizarre and downright disturbing characters, from twisted circus ringmaster Papa Lazarou to shop owners Edward and Tubbs, and embittered job club boss Pauliine.

The new episodes are expected to be aired in the autumn.