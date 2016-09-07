Crystal Peaks sponsors charity soap-box derby

Crystal Peaks shopping centre, and their partners Incentive Facilities Management Ltd, have been confirmed as one of the main sponsors of the 2016 Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice Soapbox Derby.

A team of shopping centre staff is also hoping to clean-up at the finish line, after entering to compete in the crazy racing event.

The Soapbox Derby and family fun day - held in Rotherham’s Clifton Park on Saturday October 1 - will raise funds for the children’s hospice.

It costs £100 to enter a team of four to design and build their own car to compete in the race. Call Jo at Bluebell Wood on 01909 508113 for details.