A crowdfunding page has been set up to raise £5,000 to pay for the funeral of a Doncaster teenager who took her own life.

Doncaster teen Cerys King, 18, died last week according to the Crowdfunding page - and friends are rallying around to raise the cash to pay for her funeral.

A statement posted on the page reads: "Tragically Cerys King took her own life last week after suffering in silence from depression. We need to show her how much she was loved.

The page, which has been set up by Rose Grant and Jodie Foster, has so far raised £395 of its £5,000 target.

The post added: "Cerys King a beautiful daughter, sister, auntie, niece and friend to many took her own life last week after suffering in silence from depression feeling she had nobody to talk to.

"Only 18 years, she had no life insurance in place nor do her family have any means to pay for a funeral as this obviously wasn't something any of us were prepared for.

"The aim of this fund is to assist in the funeral costs so that Cerys can have the funeral she deserves and to alleviate some of the extra stress and strain her family are having to bear at this very sad time when they also have to grieve.

"We as a community need to pull together and show how many people's lives she touched with her kind funny caring personality. She would do anything for anyone please help us do this last thing for her she would be so proud of how many lives she touched."

The "Let's make Cerys King funeral happen" appeal has already been widely shared on Facebook.

Donations can be made at the page HERE

An inquest into the death was opened at Doncaster Coroner's Court yesterday.