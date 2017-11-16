Crowbar used by burglar to break into house in Sheffield

A burglar used a crowbar to prise open a patio door to get into a house in Sheffield.

The crook struck in Springwater Avenue, Hackenthorpe, at 10.30pm yesterday.

South Yorkshire Police said the burglar was disturbed by the occupants but stole a bike.

Officers are also investigating a burglary in Birley Moor Road, Frecheville, between 7.15am and 12.15pm on Wednesday, where cash and jewellery were stolen.

On the same day a window was broken and an ornament was stolen from a house in Greenside Mews, Hackenthorpe.

On Tuesday, cash was stolen from a property in Gleadless Bank, Gleadless, after the lock on a side door was damaged to gain entry.

The day before, electrical items and jewellery were stolen from Jaunty Lane, Basegreen.

And on Thursday, November 9, a bike and jewellery were stolen during the raid of a house in Mansfield Road, Intake.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Officers investigating recent burglaries in the area have received some positive information about potential offenders and are currently following up these lines of enquiry.

"If you have any information about any of the above crimes or if your property has any CCTV which may have footage of any offenders please contact 101."