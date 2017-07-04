Cristiano Ronaldo posts bizarre caption to topless Instagram snap with former Sheffield Wednesday captain

Cristiano Ronaldo and former Sheffield Wednesday captain Jose Semedo have posed together topless in the Real Madrid star's latest Instagram post.

The former Manchester United star is reportedly on holiday in Ibiza with his newborn twins and son Cristiano Ronaldo junior.

And, according to Ronaldo's latest Instagram post, his childhood best friend and Sheffield Wednesday fan favourite Jose Semedo has joined him on his travels.

Never one to waste a picture-perfect moment, Ronaldo decided to treat his 105 million followers to a picture of the pair posing topless together in a swimming pool.

The Portuguese pals both have their arms crossed as Semedo gazes into the distance while Ronaldo gives his best 'blue steel' eyes at the camera.

However, many of Ronaldo's Instagram followers have been left scratching their heads by a slightly confusing caption accompanying the picture.

Ronaldo posted: "Perfect Mach (sic) Black And White chocolate "

Despite the unusual comment, the picture has still managed to rack up and impressive 2.8 million likes.

Ronaldo and Semedo became close friends during their time together at Sporting Lisbon's academy and have kept in close contact ever since.

Semedo, who is currently without a club after being released by the Owls, even promised journalist Alan Biggs that Ronaldo would come and watch a Sheffield Wednesday game at Hillsborough last season.