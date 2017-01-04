Criminals targeting vehicles across Sheffield

A car was stolen after the house it was parked outside in Sheffield was broken into for the keys.

The thief struck on Hastilar Road South, Richmond.

An investigation is also underway into the theft of a scooter from outside a house on Brincliffe Hill, Brincliffe.

A vehicle stolen from the Thornbridge estate, Birley, was later found burnt out.

Over the Christmas and New Year period thieves stole number plates from a vehicle on Bramley Avenue, Handsworth and another on on Allenby Drive, Greenhill.

The front end of a Vauxhall Corsa was taken from a vehicle parked on Albert Road, Meersbrook; a phone was taken from a van on Chesterfield Road, Woodseats and a spare wheel went missing from a van on Bushey Wood Road, Dore.

Tools were taken from vehicles on Meadowhead Avenue, Meadowhead; Gervase Avenue, Low Edges and Little Norton Lane, Norton.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.