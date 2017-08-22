Criminals hunted for breaking into and stealing vehicles across Sheffield

Criminals are being hunted by South Yorkshire Police for breaking into and stealing vehicles across Sheffield.

Officers are investigating a spate of offences committed over recent days, including the theft of a moped from outside a property in Dunninc Terrace, Shiregreen, overnight on Saturday.

They are also looking into the theft of a silver Hyundai which was found burnt out in Queen Mary Road, Manor, after its wheels had been removed

Credit cards were stolen from a car in Summerhouse Drive, Norton; clothes were taken from a vehicle in Hemper Lane, Greenhill and power tools were taken from a vehicle parked in Sharrow View, Sharrow.

In the early hours of today, two men smashed the side window of a van parked in Longley Farm View, Longley and stole a tool box from inside.

A Stihl saw was stolen from a van in Town End Road, Ecclesfield, yesterday and over the weekend more power tools were taken from a work van parked in Bevercotes Road, Firth Park.

Thefts have also been reported from vehicles in Royston Croft, Owlthorpe and Badger Drive, Woodhouse, along with others in Hunters Lane, Mansfield Road and Hollybank Crescent, all in Intake.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.