VIDEO: Police release footage of man keying cars - APPEAL

Police have released a video of this man keying cars as he walks down the street.

The chap proceeds to walk down the row of parked cars and appears to scratch the vehicles with something.

The footage was filmed in Bolsover, Derbyshire, but it is not known where the man is from.

Police have issued the film in order to track down the person responsible.

A spokesman for Derybshire Constabulary said: “We’re appealing for information after five cars parked on a street in Bolsover were damaged.

“The vehicles, which were all parked on Hill Top, were damaged sometime overnight between Sunday, August 28 and Monday, August 29.

“Officers have released CCTV of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

“Anyone who recognises the individual, or has any information should contact PCSO Ben Perry by calling 101, quoting crime reference 16000255499, or send him a message online by visiting the ‘Contact Us’ page on the Derbyshire police website: www.derbyshire.police.uk.”