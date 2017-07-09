'Unsafe' illegal rave in old Sheffield skatepark broken up by police

Police broke up an illegal rave at a former Sheffield skatepark.

Officers discovered the gathering at the old Smithfield Skate Plaza just off Shalesmoor last night.

The Sheffield Central team, posting on Twitter, said about 150 young people were 'effectively locked inside'.

Police contacted the owner of the building who sawed through the locked door so officers could get in and break up the rave.

The building was emptied of people by about 1am and a 'large quantity' of equipment was recovered.

On Twitter police described the rave as 'unlicensed, unsafe, unfair, unlawful'.

One person was arrested.

