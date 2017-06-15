Thug caught on film attacking helpless dog

The shocking moment a Doncaster thug kicked his adorable puppy in the face in a bid to silence him was caught on film.

Callous animal abuser Thomas Miller, 25, of Schofield Street, Mexborough, is seen kicking, shouting and swearing at his pet puppy Gizmo who cowers and yelps throughout the ordeal.

The heartbreaking footage was later passed onto the police and the RSPCA who called the assault ‘utterly disgusting’.

Miller was sentenced to 18 weeks in prison, a lifetime disqualification on keeping all animals which he cannot appeal to be overturned for 10 years, £500 costs and £115 victim surcharge.

He admitted causing unnecessary suffering by inflicting blunt force trauma, physical violence and intimidating behaviour at Doncaster Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Miller was already in custody for dangerous driving and cried throughout the hearing in March.

He is set to serve his animal cruelty conviction alongside his previous offence.

The defendant was also ordered to pay £500 court costs, a £115 victim surcharge and given a lifetime ban from keeping animals.

His two dogs – one of them Gizmo – were taken from him by the RSPCA and are set to be rehomed.

Miller admitted the charges in January.

RSPCA inspector Keira Benham said: “It’s clear from the footage that Gizmo is petrified of Miller. He knows what is coming as soon as Miller begins to approach him, he’s entirely submissive and crying out before he even kicks him, as if he’s pleading him not to do it, but Miller does it anyway.

“It’s an utterly disgusting way to treat an animal, let alone a puppy.

“I want to thank the member of the public who contacted us about this, who was so brave, we’re so grateful to her.

“And I hope that Gizmo and Reco, Miller’s other dog who he was also deprived of, will now be able to enjoy the amazing new forever homes that are lined up for them, where they’ll be spoilt rotten.”