Three years in prison for Sheffield burglar

A burglar who took a car, electronics and money from a Sheffield home has been jailed for three years.

Nathan Lee Biggin, 33, of Mount Street, Sharrow, was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court on Friday following a burglary in Elm Lane, Longley, in August.

Biggin got into the house through an upstairs bathroom window and stole cash, wallets an iPad, an iPhone as well as a car.

Detectives identified Biggin through forensic evidence at the scene which was linked to the stolen car.

Detective inspector Paul Murphy said: “I am pleased that Biggin has received a prison sentence.

“Burglary leaves victims scarred for life and no-one should feel vulnerable in their own homes, or anywhere for that matter.

“We will continue to work hard to protect members of the public and bring those responsible for crime before the court.”