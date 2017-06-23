Three arrested as Sheffield police patrols stepped up after violence in Spital Hill

POLICE have arrested three men following two violent clashes in the Spital Hill area of Sheffield when one man was shot and a teenager was stabbed.

Two of the men arrested yesterday (Thurs June 22) were circulated as wanted and were identified by officers on patrol as part of the high visibility police presence in the area.

One was arrested on suspicion of theft, the other arrested in connection with a previous assault in the locality in April this year.

A third man was arrested in connection with the disorder in Spital Hill on Wednesday evening, he is also in custody being questioned by officers.

High visibility patrols will continue in the area throughout today and into the weekend.

Police said as part of activity in the community so far today (Friday June 23) a 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of drugs offences.

A man was shot on Wednesday in the Spital Hill area of Burngreave in what is believed to have been a revenge attack for the stabbing of a 17-year-old two days before.

Terrified residents have told how they fear another attack is imminent as tensions continue to flare between rival Kurdish and Somalian gangs engaged in a suspected turf battle over drugs.