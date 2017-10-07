Thieves steal console and TV from home and target vans and cars in Sheffield

Police have warned people to keep their homes and vehicles locked after a spate of thefts across Sheffield.

Since the start of the week the Sheffield south east team dealt with four break-ins across the area.

Between 1pm on Tuesday and 1pm on Wednesday a house in Water Slacks Close, Woodhouse, was burgled. The thief broke a board from a door to get in, stealing games consoles, a TV and a watch.

Tools and equipment were stolen from vans by thieves riding scooters in Dyke Vale Road, Hackenthorpe, at about 10.45am on Wednesday and in Stradbroke Road, Woodhouse, roughly an hour later.

And the front and rear number plates were taken from a car parked outside a home in Jaunty Avenue, Basegreen, between 4pm and 9.40pm on Thursday.

The policing team, posting on their Facebook page, said: "Please ensure you remain vigilant to your home and vehicle security at all times ensuring doors are kept locked and items of value either removed or well secured.

"Where possible mark items with an ultra violet marking pen."