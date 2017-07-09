The Killing actress Sofie Gråbøl turns real-life detective to find Sheffield woman who lost wallet in Copenhagen

Life is mimicking art for the star of a Scandinavian detective show as she tries to track down the Sheffield owner of a wallet lost in Copenhagen.

Sofie Gråbøl, who played Sarah Lund in the award-winning series The Killing, or Forbrydelsen, found the wallet in the Danish capital.

Posting on Twitter last night, her friend and author Emma Kennedy said the actress was trying to return it to its owner, a Dorothy Donnison from Sheffield.

With the help of her followers, Sofie and Emma spread the word about the search and managed to find out more information about Dorothy. But as of this morning the TV detective is still trying to contact the owner of the missing wallet.

Posting at 7.15am, Emma wrote: "Morning team. The search for Dorothy Donnison continues.

"We think she's still in Copenhagen. We've got messages out to our active leads. We await replies.

Sophie played detective Sarah Lund in The Killing. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

"We're longing to get in touch with her while she's still in Copenhagen as Sofie wants to take her wallet to her.

"We know where she lives in Sheffield but we're still trying to find someone who knows her mobile number."

Sofie is not on Twitter, but fans of the show have imagined how the search for Dorothy might play out as an episode of The Killing.

If you know Dorothy, get in touch with Emma at @EmmaKennedy.

Emma's Twitter followers helped share the appeal.

