Teenage girl injured in fight at Meadowhall in Sheffield

POLICE are investigating a report of two teenage girls fighting at Meadowhall shopping centre in Sheffield.

Police were called to the shopping centre at around 8pm on Wednesday after it was reported that two teenage girls were involved in a fight.

One of the girls sustained minor injuries as a result of the incident. Officers attended within minutes and have already spoken to a number of witnesses as they continue with their enquiries.

Anyone with information about what happened should call 101 quoting incident number 1184 of 21 June 2017