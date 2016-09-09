Stolen bank card used to pay with contactless for items in South Yorkshire - APPEAL

Police are searching for this man after a bank card was stolen and used to pay for several items in contactless transactions in South Yorkshire

The card was taken, along with a wallet, from a 64-year-old man shopping at a store on Boothferry Road, Goole, East Riding of Yorkshire on Monday, July 25.

It was then used on four occasions in South Yorkshire, including shops in the Frenchgate centre in Doncaster and in Rotherham on July 26, using the contactless feature.

The man or anyone who can identify him are urged to call 101 quoting crime reference number 2204174 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.