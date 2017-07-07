Sneak-in burglar jailed over Rotherham house raid

A sneak-in burglar who stolen cash, clothing and electrical items from a Rotherham house has been jailed for four years.
Neil Bullcroft, aged 42, of no fixed abode, was sentenced after being found guilty of breaking into a property in Herringthorpe, Rotherham, last October.
During the early hours of Friday, October 28, Bullcroft used an open window to break into the property and steal a haul of items.
He was arrested in January after officers used forensic evidence to link him to the crime scene.
PC Adam Broughton said: “This has been a lengthy investigation that has involved making extensive enquiries and gathering forensic evidence to identify Bullcroft.
“I hope this action demonstrates our commitment to tackle burglary and I would urge everyone to ensure windows and doors are kept secure, safety locks are used on garages and sheds, and any suspicious activity is reported to police."
