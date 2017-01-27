'Sickening' South Yorkshire child rapist jailed for 17 years

A judge has jailed a 'sickening' South Yorkshire child rapist for 17 years.

Paul Cartwright, of Rawmarsh, Rotherham, was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court today after earlier being found guilty of five counts of raping a seven-year-old girl.

The 36-year-old, originally from Mexborough, raped the girl at properties in South Yorkshire.

A jury found him guilty on all five counts after a four-day trial.

DC Rich Dickinson, investigating, said: “Cartwright hasn’t shown an ounce of remorse for his sickening offending, making his victim endure the harrowing ordeal of a trial and having to relive his abhorrent actions against her.

“I am pleased he has been found guilty for his perverse and disgusting behaviour and that he is now behind bars where he belongs.

“The victim has shown immense courage reporting his vile and despicable crimes, even more so by providing evidence at the trial, which is truly a testament to her bravery and I cannot praise her highly enough.

“I can only hope the result provides the victim with the knowledge that justice has been served, and I would encourage anyone who is a victim of a sexual offence to always report it the police as we will do all we can to ensure those responsible are held accountable.”

