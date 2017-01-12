Shop keeper injured in robbery

A shop keeper suffered a suspected broken arm in a reported robbery at an off-licence in Sheffield.

South Yorkshire Police say that two men walked into the Chesterfield Road shop in the Meersbrook area of the city and assaulted the shopkeeper with what is believed to be a baseball bat before making off with a quantity of cash and alcohol running towards Cliffefield Road.

The men are both described as white and were reportedly wearing dark clothing. One is thought to be about 5ft 6 to 5ft 8ins tall and was carrying a black sports holdall while the other is described as about 5ft 8 to 5ft 10ins tall.

The incident happened at around 10am on Friday January 6 and anyone with information is asked to call 101 or email enquiries@southyorks.pnn.police.uk quoting incident number 271 of 6 January 2017.

You can also pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.