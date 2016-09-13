Sheffield man hopes to raise £25,000 for drug abuse prevention

A former addict from Sheffield has pledged to raise £25,000 to help keep young people away from drugs.

Steve Shaw, 48, from Arbourthorne, has set up Dying for Drugs, a programme that he hopes will tour South Yorkshire and the UK educating young people about the consequences of taking drugs.

Steve, a former addict who is now 16 years clean, also wants to help those already suffering from drug abuse.

He said: "There are more drug dealers on the streets than there are shops.

"I guarantee that on every street in this country there is one drug dealer, whether that be in towns, cities or countryside. I've lived all over the country and I've seen it everywhere, and it's getting worse year after year."

The money Steve plans to raise will go towards an educational video, presentation equipment, a website and a van to help take Dying for Drugs all over the region and the country. He also hopes to raise money to support Sheffield drug charities through the website.

Steve wants drug education to be mandatory in schools. He said: "There's not enough education out there. There are not enough people going round saying 'look, if you do this, this is what can happen'.

"Because you can end up dead or with seriously ill mental health or other problems."

Dying for Drugs will also target parents and teachers, helping them to spot the warning signs of drug abuse.

Steve said: "As adults, we know prevention is more effective than cure, so let's do more preventative work. Let's stop this before it happens and save some lives.

"Not only will it help thousands of young people, but it will save the Government money for the NHS as well."

The website is scheduled to launch in January - although it could go live earlier if the money is raised quickly - and Dying for Drugs should start touring before summer 2017.

Steve is also looking for volunteers to help by giving up a few hours a week.

To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/dyingfordrugssavinglives. To contact Steve, follow him on Twitter @DyingforDrugs or e-mail Dyingfordrugs@gmail.com.

Sheffield is celebrating National Recovery Month throughout September. Visit www,sheffieldaddict.org.uk to find out more.