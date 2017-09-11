Sheffield flats a 'priority' for police and council as residents call for action to tackle crime

Police and council workers say they have made a Sheffield block of flats a 'priority' as they try to tackle crime and antisocial behaviour.

Residents of the building in Mather Walk, Darnall, say they have repeatedly complained about noise, damage and drug dealing going on at the premises.

Residents Peter Simpson, Susan Smith and Mary Hayball.

They say gangs have been invited into the flats and residents have been verbally abused.

Pensioner Peter Simpson said there had been 'a lot of problems' with little response from the authorities.

The situation came to a head when police were called on August 26 and arrested a woman, who was taken to hospital for treatment.

"It's been hell out here," said Mr Simpson.

"Someone has got to do something. The residents are now standing together against the council and police who have done nothing."

He added: "We have all complained and nothing has been done."

In January Mr Simpson told The Star he and his wife Mary Hayball were 'living in fear' after recording more than 20 separate incidents of antisocial behaviour in six months.

Police confirmed the arrest was made following 'reports of concern' for the woman.

Acting police sergeant Mark Cope added: “We are aware there have been concerns raised about disruption and antisocial behaviour issues in the Darnall area.

"To target and address the issues raised, officers have been conducting regular high visibility patrols and engaging with members of the community to monitor activity in the area and provide community reassurance.

“We have and continue to work with partner agencies to improve the safety of our communities and I would encourage anyone who has any concerns to speak to a local officer or report it via 101.”

The council said it could not comment on specific incidents, but a spokesman added: “No one should have to suffer anti social behaviour.

"We encourage anyone having problems to contact us and we’ll ask them to help by keeping records to help gather evidence.

“We’re not able to comment on specific cases but can confirm our housing officers have made it a priority to help residents in this block when problems are raised, and we will continue to do so."