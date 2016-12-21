Residents oppose sixth off licence on Sheffield city centre street

City centre residents have urged Sheffield Council not to allow a sixth off licence to open on West Street.

Senthilnataal Periyasamy has applied for a licence to sell alcohol from 111 West Street, on the corner of Rockingham Street, currently occupied by Sheffield Residential.

The applicant wants the licence to apply 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

But members of Sheffield City Centre Residents’ Action Group – SCCRAG – say there are already problems caused by the five shops selling alcohol on West Street and have written to councillors asking them to reject the application.

The letter says: “It will be the sixth retail outlet for cheap alcohol, in addition to the many pubs along the street.

“West Street has many issues with street drinkers and anti-social behaviour and the cause is often nine per cent strength beer in black cans sold from these outlets.”

The letter they objected to a previous off-licence application, for 218 West Street, but it was approved by councillors in June.

Read more:

‘Enough is enough’ - Sheffield residents and businesses oppose fresh off-licence plans for area ‘blighted’ by street drinkers

Read more at: http://www.thestar.co.uk/news/enough-is-enough-sheffield-residents-and-businesses-oppose-fresh-off-licence-plans-for-area-blighted-by-street-drinkers-1-7952213

But the council did agree to consider a cumulative impact policy – or CIP – for the West Street and Devonshire Green area.

The advantage of the policy, according to SCCRAG, is to provide ‘strong grounds for opposing new retail licence applications in the designated area where drink-related anti-social behaviour is a problem’.

The letter adds: “Disappointingly since the city council agreed to investigate a CIP there seems to have been little action as far as we can find out, so the problem of opposing this new licence application would appear to be just as difficult as it was to oppose the last one.”

The letter asks whether a lack of a CIP will ‘prevent residents, local businesses and relevant organisations involved with the street drinking community from opposing yet another alcohol licence for West Street?’

Objections to the application must be submitted to the council by December 29.

Today’s top stories:

Woman fighting for life after crash in Sheffield

Sheffield carol singer hunted over theft of Christmas projector from garden

BREAKING: Third murder suspect arrested over discovery of body in South Yorkshire

Sheffield Wednesday: How Carlos Carvalhal and Jose Mourinho could help close pal Bruno Ribeiro keep his Port Vale job

Sheffield United: Harry Chapman is devastated by his injury admits Boro coach

Get all the latest Owls stats

Get all the latest Blades stats

Download The Star's mobile app now for FREE