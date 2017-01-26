Public's 'state of fear' after gun shots are fired at Sheffield homes

Residents have described living in a state of fear after gun-toting yobs allegedly fired shots at two homes - and just yards from a school.

Neighbours reported hearing 'three loud bangs' amid reports that ammunition was fired at a home on Wortley Road, High Green, at 11.15pm on Tuesday.

Tracey Matthews.

This latest incident happened just a week after another alleged shooting at a property on the same street.

Armed police were deployed to the scene on Tuesday but the culprits are still at large. Nobody was injured.

The reported shootings happened across the road from High Green Primary School, and a number of residents spoke of their concern that armed yobs could be on the loose in their community.

Elliot Reed said on Facebook that a "bullet fired through my window" last week and described fears that the situation has now "escalated" following Tuesday's incident.

Kevin Williams.

A mum-of-two, who did not want to be named, said: "I didn't hear anything but it is frightening to think that it happened so close to me."

Gareth Canetti-Sharp, aged 28, added: "If it happened earlier in the day when the kids are coming out of school then there could have been a fatality."

Tracey Matthews, aged 52, who owns a hairdresser's on Wortley Road, said: "High Green is close-nit community. I can only think it must be someone coming in from another area who did it, it's scary."

Other residents described the area as a 'sought after' place to live and were surprised to hear about the incident.

Wortley Road, High Green.

Butcher Kevin Williams, aged 61, said: "It's shocking. One of our customers said they saw the blue flashing lights and everyone was wondering what had happened."

Angela Mellush, aged 31, said: "It is generally a sought after area to live in, but stuff like this puts you on edge."

A mum-of-two, who asked not to be named, added: "It's unnerving to think that they are still out there."

The shootings come just 18 months after a shocking video was released showing thugs firing at a home in Wesley Road - less than half a mile from the scene of these latest incidents.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "Detectives investigating the incident are currently following a number of lines of enquiry."

Call police on 101.