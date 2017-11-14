Prison murder probe: Victim found dead at HMP Leeds was convicted baby killer

A prisoner who was killed at HMP Leeds on Sunday had been serving a life sentence for the murder of his baby daughter.

Liam Deane, 22, was jailed last month after he admitted to killing two-day-old Luna at the family home in Wakefield.

Leeds Crown Court heard baby Luna had been left in the arms of Deane while her mum went to get some sleep on July 10.

Deane lost his temper during the night and subjected Luna to an attack when she continued to cry.

He admitted punching Luna to the face, squeezing her body and arms and shaking her.

Luna was taken to Leeds General Infirmary where she died in intensive care on July 14.

Today police said Deane had been found dead in his cell at the prison in Armley on Sunday.

Another inmate, John Westland, appeared at Leeds Magistrates' Court this morning charged with his murder.

The case was adjourned until Thursday when a hearing will take place at Leeds Crown Court.