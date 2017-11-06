Police seize knife after chasing down robber on foot through Sheffield city centre

Have your say

Police chased down a man armed with a knife after a robbery in Sheffield city centre.

The incident took place in Park Square on Saturday.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said officers had challenged a man after a robbery, and he fled on foot.

He was chased into the city centre and arrested at the Castle Square tram stop.

When he was searched, police found the man was carrying a knife.

He was arrested on suspicion of robbery and possession of an offensive weapon.

The @SYP_Specials Twitter account posted a photo of the knife that was seized, to which det supt Una Jennings, the force lead for knife crime, responded: "Great work!! @SYP_Specials you guys and girls are heroes."