Police seize £1,460 from South Yorkshire house linked to cocaine use

Magistrates have allowed police to seize more than £1,000 thought to have been made through drug dealing.

Officers in Barnsley raided a house in Barnburgh Court, Goldthorpe, on February 28.

They found a small amount of cocaine and £1,460 in cash.

A 43-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman were both arrested but later released without charge.

After the raid police applied for the money to be forfeited under the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002, which allows officers to seize a minimum of £1,000 in cash if they believe it was made illegally or involved in criminal activity.

The order was successfully granted at Barnsley Magistrates’ Court yesterday.

PC Paul Allen said: “Under the Proceeds of Crime Act, we’re able to pursue criminals for their ill-gotten gains and potentially remove assets gained through criminal activity.

“Anyone who seeks to profit from criminal activity will be dealt with robustly and where we can, we’ll look to seize those profits to send out a clear message that crime does not pay.”