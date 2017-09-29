Police release pictures of 17 Sheffield United fans wanted over violence in Middlesbrough

Pictures of 17 Sheffield United fans have been released as police try to find those responsible for violence after the match against Middlesbrough.

Officers from Cleveland Police have already arrested five Blades supporters following a brawl at the Riverside Stadium on August 12.

Some of the men police want to talk to.

And today more images have been released of men who have yet to be identified.

A spokesman for Cleveland Police said: "Last Thursday colleagues from South Yorkshire Police arrested five people on Cleveland Police’s behalf in connection with alleged offences at the match.

"A number of officers from Cleveland Police travelled to South Yorkshire to interview the men, and all five arrestees were charged with various offences including assault, public order and football related offences.

"The arrests followed activity earlier that week whereby five Sheffield United fans voluntarily attended police stations in the South Yorkshire Police force area for questioning on crime and disorder at the same football match.

"The five males were all reported for summons and applications will be made for football banning orders.

"Officers will be on duty at tomorrow’s game at the Riverside Stadium (Middlesbrough FV v Brentford FC) and anyone with information regarding the identity of those in the stills can approach them or, alternatively, call Cleveland Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org."

Extra police will be on duty in Hillsborough this weekend for Sheffield Wednesday's match against Leeds United.

Some arrests followed last week's derby and Sheffield United's home fixture versus Norwich City the week before.

Sheffield's district commander, chief superintendent Shaun Morley, said: "We will take a robust approach to anyone who wants to become involved in disorder and we will have an early intervention approach so that the vast majority of fans who want to enjoy the game can do so safely,"