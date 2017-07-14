Police arrest Doncaster man after 'malicious' social media posts

South Yorkshire Police have arrested a man in connection with an inquiry into 'malicious' social media posts about an ongoing investigation.

The 39-year-old was stopped by officers in Doncaster yesterday.

He was arrested on suspicion of malicious communication offences and released under investigation.

It follows police inquiries into social media posts about a criminal investigation.

PC Chris Beaumont said: “We want to reassure the public that we take very seriously any concerns raised about information on social media that puts other members of the public at risk.

“We will wherever possible investigate reports of this nature.”