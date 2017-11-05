'No major incidents' say police after #DarkNights bonfire operation in Sheffield and South Yorkshire

Police and firefighters say a proactive approach have so far ensured a relatively quiet bonfire night weekend - despite receiving 350 emergency calls in six hours.

Officers dealt with a number of smaller incidents throughout Sheffield and South Yorkshire last night, but this morning said there was 'nothing noteworthy' to report.

Both South Yorkshire Police and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue used the #DarkNights hashtag on Twitter to keep people up to date with what was going on as people attended fireworks displays across the city.

Among the calls were a report of youths setting fireworks off in a city centre car park; young people shooting fireworks at each other in Owlthorpe; a group of men setting fire to a bin and damaging a bus shelter in Wingfield, Rotherham; and quad bikes being ridden 'at speed' on pedestrian areas of Lakeside Village, Doncaster.

Many of the incidents involved youths shooting fireworks at people and properties.

Police also said Yorkshire Ambulance Service had reported a number of hoax calls.

Some people used the #DarkNights hashtag to praise the efforts of the emergency services - and condemn the number of 'halfwits' they had to deal with.

The hashtag was trending for a time in South Yorkshire.

Police had patrols in areas of the city and across the county where trouble has historically been caused over the bonfire night weekend, talking to people and getting to firework or antisocial behaviour incidents quickly to stop them getting out of control.

Officers wore body cameras both to capture evidence and act as a deterrent.

A number of initiatives have taken place over the past few weeks as well, including firework test purchase operations carried out alongside Trading Standards.

Of 61 premises visited, only four failed the test and were issues community protection warnings. Two have since been re-tested and found to be compliant.

Police and firefighters have also given talks about the danger of fireworks and bonfires in schools, and have worked with shops to prevent the sale of eggs and flour to people who might go on to throw them at people or property.

Evidence gathered this weekend will be analysed and used to inform future operations.