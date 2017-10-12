No criminal charges over death of Sheffield grandmother killed in pub argument

Nobody will be charged with any criminal offence over the death of a 'brilliant and wonderful' grandmother who was killed during an argument over a missing phone in a pub.

Gillian Poulson, aged 50, died from head injuries after an altercation with another woman at the Manor Social Club in City Road, Sheffield, last year.

Gillian Poulson.

An 18-year-old woman was initially arrested on suspicion of murder but prosecutors decided not to charge her last year due to lack of evidence.

But a coroner ordered the case to be referred back to the Crown Prosecution Service for a second look after hearing 'compelling evidence' at Mrs Poulson's inquest in June that her fatal injuries were caused by a punch.

Now following a three-month inquiry, the CPS has stuck by its original decision not to prosecute anyone over her death.

Catherine Ainsworth, senior district crown prosecutor, said: “In order for the CPS to make a decision to prosecute, we have to be satisfied that there is sufficient evidence for a realistic prospect of conviction.

"We have considered carefully the further evidence which came to light during the inquest. There remains insufficient evidence to enable us to charge anyone with a criminal offence."

An inquest held at Sheffield's Medico Legal Centre in the summer heard how Mrs Poulson had been drinking with an 18-year-old woman but an argument ensued after the younger woman lost her phone.

CCTV showed an altercation between the two and a few moments later Mrs Poulson fell to the ground. She died in hospital a few hours after the incident on February 29 last year.

The court heard that while you could see a lunge forward from the younger woman, it was not possible to see a punch connect due to the date stamp on the footage screen.

The teenager was arrested on suspicion or murder but denied throwing a punch during a police interview and instead claimed she had put her arm out to "move her away."

Pathologist Dr Charles Wilson said Mrs Poulson died of a bleed around the brain which was "entirely consistent with a blow being landed" to her head, which prompted coroner Sarah Slater to order the CPS to take another look.

Shortly after her death, Mrs Poulson was described by friends as a 'brilliant and wonderful' mother-of-two and grandmother.

Family members declined to be interviewed after the hearing.