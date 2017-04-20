Musician recruits Sheffield stars to support Westminster terror attack victims

A South Yorkshire musician has recruited sports stars and politicians to help raise money for victims of the Westminster terror attack.

Stephen Nicholas, known as UK Flow, is preparing to release his new song One Nation One Dance on May 15.

The former actor, who was born in Doncaster but grew up in Sheffield, has previously backed campaigns against knife crime. He decided to act again after the terror attack outside the Houses of Parliament on March 22, in which five people died.

One, PC Keith Palmer, was stabbed by the attacker Khalid Masood, who was shot dead by police.

Stephen, 39, wanted to support the victims of the attack while also promoting the positive community relationships in Sheffield.

He said: “The song was chosen because its it is a song that brings communities together through dancing and having fun.”

Stephen Nicholas, AKA UK Flow, with boxer Ross Burkinshaw at Bramall Lane.

The video for the track was partly filmed at Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane stadium. It features a number of famous faces, including boxers Kell Brook and Ross Burkinshaw, former Blades defender and Englad star Kyle Walker, and several Sheffield MPs.

Leaders from various community and religious groups also feature.

Sheffield South East MP Clive Betts said Stephen’s idea was ‘absolutely great’,

He added: “He said he wants to show that particularly in a place like Sheffield there are so many communities from different backgrounds who live together in a totally peaceful and amicable way.

“The message is very important, particularly at a time when politicians will be kicking lumps out of each other over the next few weeks.

“It’s a sense of everyone coming together and saying the terrorists are not going to win.”

One Nation One Dance will be released on May 15, with the video following shortly afterwards. People will be able to download it on iTunes or stream the track on Spotify.

It has the backing of the Government and the Police Federation, according to Stephen, and all proceeds will go towards the victims of the attack.

Stephen’s acting career began in Sky One’s Dream Team.

He also featured in the Brian Clough film Damned United, alongside Oscar-nominated Michael Sheen.

