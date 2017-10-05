Mugger steals purse from pensioner in South Yorkshire town

Have your say

Police are hunting for a man who mugged a 78-year-old woman in Barnsley town centre.

The attack happened in West Way between 10.45am and 11.10am on Tuesday.

The woman, who was walking from Wellington Street towards Morrison's, was approached by a man who pushed her towards the supermarket wall, stealing her purse.

Police said she was left 'incredibly shaken and upset' by what happened.

The man, who was white, about 5ft 3ins tall and of a slim build, left towards Wellington Street. He was wearing a waist length black jacket.

If you saw anything, call 101 quoting incident 328 of October 3.