More jail time for prisoner who threw excrement in officer's face

A Doncaster prisoner has been given a longer sentence for throwing excrement in the face of an officer.

Lee Wilcock, 34, admitted assaulting the officer in August last year at HMP Lindholme in Doncaster, where he is serving a sentence for aggravated burglary and other offences.

Wilcock, formerly of Thurnscoe, Barnsley, appeared at Doncaster Magistrates’ Court yesterday, where was sentenced to a further 23 weeks in prison, added to his current nine year sentence.

