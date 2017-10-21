Manhunt underway after five people stabbed in Munich

A knifeman is on the run after stabbing five people in the centre of Munich.

German police are hunting for the attacker who is thought to have escaped on a bicycle after the incident in Rosenheimer Platz.

The attacker escaped on a bicycle. Photo: Andreas Gebert/dpa via AP

The suspect, who is unshaven and appears to be in his 40s, has short blond hair and was wearing grey trousers and a green jacket at the time.

His motive remains unclear.

People in the area were warned to stay inside after the attack and police tweeted they were looking for the man 'with all available police forces'.